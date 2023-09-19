Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.