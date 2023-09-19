Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,244,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,660,000 after acquiring an additional 56,517 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,195 shares of company stock valued at $210,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

