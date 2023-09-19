Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $370,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

