Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,671 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $157,187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

