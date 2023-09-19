Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,414 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.