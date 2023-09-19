Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

