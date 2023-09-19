Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 4.4 %

GNL opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

