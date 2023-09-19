Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 376,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.2 %

LBRDA opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $97.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $26,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,150,000. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 80,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 442.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

