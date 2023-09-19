Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LCUT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

