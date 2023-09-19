Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $482,599.35 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LIN opened at $387.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

