Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £13,500 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of £900 ($1,114.83) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($16,722.41).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of GBX 2,250 ($27.87).

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £910 ($1,127.21) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($28,180.35).

On Wednesday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.14) per share, with a total value of £245 ($303.48).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON LTI opened at GBX 903 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 941.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -232.63 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 822 ($10.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($14.12).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

