Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $257.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

