LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

