Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $440.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.43.

LMT opened at $429.69 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

