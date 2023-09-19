Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 191,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 39.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lucid Group Stock Down 4.7 %

LCID stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.