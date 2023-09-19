Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 69,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

