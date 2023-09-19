Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,662 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,975 shares of company stock valued at $245,240 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

