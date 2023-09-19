Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.