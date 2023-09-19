Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.