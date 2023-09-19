Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,184 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

