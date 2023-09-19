Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 240 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after buying an additional 360,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,984,000 after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.2 %

LAMR stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

