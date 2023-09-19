Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Purchases A$236,750.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider David George bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.47 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$236,750.00 ($152,741.94).

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Magellan Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.