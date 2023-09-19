Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.99. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 11,668 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$53.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

