Marcus C. Rowland Acquires 10,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) Director Marcus C. Rowland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SBOW opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.37. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riposte Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 177,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

