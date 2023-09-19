MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -524.13 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

