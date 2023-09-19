Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.56, but opened at $63.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 62,239 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

