Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 1.0 %

MATX opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.22. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

