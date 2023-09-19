M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Purchases 20,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 20,000 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($33,197.08).

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

LON SAA opened at GBX 137 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.28. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.54).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

