M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Purchases 20,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 20,000 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($33,197.08).
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
LON SAA opened at GBX 137 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.28. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.54).
About M&C Saatchi
