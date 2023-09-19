Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.61

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.61 and traded as low as C$55.48. Methanex shares last traded at C$55.56, with a volume of 44,714 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.9222065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

