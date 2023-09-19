Michael Bell Sells 46,735 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

