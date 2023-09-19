Michael Teaster Sells 65,000 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Performance
GETY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GETY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Read More
