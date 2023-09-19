Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 60 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($171.68).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £138.26 ($171.26).

On Friday, July 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £137.64 ($170.49).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 220 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 239.40 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.64) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 275 ($3.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 212.60 ($2.63).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

