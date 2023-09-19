Mizuho Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

FRT opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

