MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 518 ($6.42) price objective on the stock.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 394 ($4.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 1.00. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 499 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 3,541.67%.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other news, insider James Thomson acquired 12,250 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £49,857.50 ($61,758.33). 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

