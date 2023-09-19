Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.71 on Monday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

