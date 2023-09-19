Morgan Stanley Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $31.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.