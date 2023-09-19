MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.84

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.84 and traded as low as C$60.35. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.90, with a volume of 9,981 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$305.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.9159178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

