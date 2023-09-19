National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $92,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,639,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

