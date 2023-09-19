NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.17 on Monday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

