Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $431.44.

NFLX stock opened at $394.40 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average is $384.60. The firm has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

