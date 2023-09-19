Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $829.12

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 829.12 ($10.27) and traded as low as GBX 794 ($9.84). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 799 ($9.90), with a volume of 93,772 shares trading hands.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £787.02 million, a P/E ratio of -974.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.12.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

(Get Free Report)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.