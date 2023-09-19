Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.35.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $41.52 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $11,112,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.