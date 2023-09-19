Nikola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 247,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 186,239 call options.

Nikola Stock Up 33.6 %

NKLA stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.01. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nikola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

