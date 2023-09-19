NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Trading Down 0.4 %

NiSource stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.