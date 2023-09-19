nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 165.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.19. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.