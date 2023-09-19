Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $409.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

