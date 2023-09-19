Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 33071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.68.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olema Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.