Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 33071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

