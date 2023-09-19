Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

