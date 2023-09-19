Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells $376,045.70 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $142.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

