Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OPT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Opthea alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPT

Opthea Trading Down 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $1.90 on Monday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.